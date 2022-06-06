Quantcast
Meet the softball All-Metro squads for 2022

By JIM PAULSEN, Star Tribune, 06/06/22, 2:30PM CDT

The list starts with 12 of the Twin Cities’ best players on the first team.


Jessa Snippes of Rosemount. Photo by CHERYL A. MYERS, SportsEngine

All-Metro first team

Second team

Pitchers

Taylor Hess, Maple Lake, senior: Kentucky-bound fireballer.

Ellie Peterson, St. Anthony, senior: 19-2, 1.22 ERA, 181 strikeouts.

Signe Dohse, Hopkins, junior: all-around star whose best position is pitcher

Hannah Tong and Avery Muellner, Forest Lake: Tong, a sophomore, and Muellner, an eighth-grader, give the Rangers a terrific 1-2 punch.

Catchers

Morgan Benedict, Farmington, senior: A Bemidji State signee, she hit .356.

Kyllie Weingart, Maranatha, junior: Hit .475 with seven HR, caught eight runners stealing.

Bethany Weiss, Forest Lake, junior: Made just one error, hit .535.

Fielders

Susie Tollefson, Chanhassen, third base, freshman: Hit .475, but her real value is her amazing glove.

Katy Olive, Edina, shortstop, senior: Hit .479 and has 78 base hits in two seasons.

Jordan Meyer, White Bear Lake, shortstop-catcher, senior: A Creighton signee with a powerful bat.

Isabelle Nosan, Rosemount, shortstop, junior: An igniter on offense, she is Iowa State-bound.

Hailey Hagedorn, Farmington, third base, senior: Run producer at the plate, eight-game winner in the circle.

Madison Helin, North Branch, center field, senior: Dangerous at the plate, headed to MSU Mankato.

Third team

Pitchers

Meg Schultz, Prior Lake, senior
Helene Krage, Centennial, senior
Braylin Pantila, East Ridge, senior
Siri Springer, Mounds Park Academy, junior

Catchers

Bryn Ruhberg, Centennial, senior
Cameron Chard, Belle Plaine, sophomore

Fielders

Grace Kealy, Maranatha, 3B/SS, junior
Jackie Larsen, Bloomington Jefferson, OF, junior
Raegan Kimbler, Rogers, third base/catcher, senior
Jade Bryant, Blaine, shortstop/third base, senior
Kenzie Jones, Rogers, outfield, junior
Kurstyn Patnode, Becker, outfield, junior

 

How the team was chosen

The Star Tribune’s all-metro teams and Metro Player of the Year were chosen based on nominations from metro-area coaches, conversations with coaches and staff observations.

