Meet the softball All-Metro squads for 2022

Pitchers

Taylor Hess, Maple Lake, senior: Kentucky-bound fireballer.

Ellie Peterson, St. Anthony, senior: 19-2, 1.22 ERA, 181 strikeouts.

Signe Dohse, Hopkins, junior: all-around star whose best position is pitcher

Hannah Tong and Avery Muellner, Forest Lake: Tong, a sophomore, and Muellner, an eighth-grader, give the Rangers a terrific 1-2 punch.

Catchers

Morgan Benedict, Farmington, senior: A Bemidji State signee, she hit .356.

Kyllie Weingart, Maranatha, junior: Hit .475 with seven HR, caught eight runners stealing.

Bethany Weiss, Forest Lake, junior: Made just one error, hit .535.

Fielders

Susie Tollefson, Chanhassen, third base, freshman: Hit .475, but her real value is her amazing glove.

Katy Olive, Edina, shortstop, senior: Hit .479 and has 78 base hits in two seasons.

Jordan Meyer, White Bear Lake, shortstop-catcher, senior: A Creighton signee with a powerful bat.

Isabelle Nosan, Rosemount, shortstop, junior: An igniter on offense, she is Iowa State-bound.

Hailey Hagedorn, Farmington, third base, senior: Run producer at the plate, eight-game winner in the circle.

Madison Helin, North Branch, center field, senior: Dangerous at the plate, headed to MSU Mankato.