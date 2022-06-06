Meet the softball All-Metro squads for 2022

Jessa Snippes of Rosemount. Photo by CHERYL A. MYERS, SportsEngine
Pitchers
Taylor Hess, Maple Lake, senior: Kentucky-bound fireballer.
Ellie Peterson, St. Anthony, senior: 19-2, 1.22 ERA, 181 strikeouts.
Signe Dohse, Hopkins, junior: all-around star whose best position is pitcher
Hannah Tong and Avery Muellner, Forest Lake: Tong, a sophomore, and Muellner, an eighth-grader, give the Rangers a terrific 1-2 punch.
Morgan Benedict, Farmington, senior: A Bemidji State signee, she hit .356.
Kyllie Weingart, Maranatha, junior: Hit .475 with seven HR, caught eight runners stealing.
Bethany Weiss, Forest Lake, junior: Made just one error, hit .535.
Susie Tollefson, Chanhassen, third base, freshman: Hit .475, but her real value is her amazing glove.
Katy Olive, Edina, shortstop, senior: Hit .479 and has 78 base hits in two seasons.
Jordan Meyer, White Bear Lake, shortstop-catcher, senior: A Creighton signee with a powerful bat.
Isabelle Nosan, Rosemount, shortstop, junior: An igniter on offense, she is Iowa State-bound.
Hailey Hagedorn, Farmington, third base, senior: Run producer at the plate, eight-game winner in the circle.
Madison Helin, North Branch, center field, senior: Dangerous at the plate, headed to MSU Mankato.
Pitchers
Meg Schultz, Prior Lake, senior
Helene Krage, Centennial, senior
Braylin Pantila, East Ridge, senior
Siri Springer, Mounds Park Academy, junior
Catchers
Bryn Ruhberg, Centennial, senior
Cameron Chard, Belle Plaine, sophomore
Fielders
Grace Kealy, Maranatha, 3B/SS, junior
Jackie Larsen, Bloomington Jefferson, OF, junior
Raegan Kimbler, Rogers, third base/catcher, senior
Jade Bryant, Blaine, shortstop/third base, senior
Kenzie Jones, Rogers, outfield, junior
Kurstyn Patnode, Becker, outfield, junior
The Star Tribune’s all-metro teams and Metro Player of the Year were chosen based on nominations from metro-area coaches, conversations with coaches and staff observations.